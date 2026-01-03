Hania Aamir cries over ‘Stranger Things’ finale: PHOTO

Hania Aamir has shared her raw reaction to the finale of Stranger Things, admitting that the hit Netflix series left her in tears.

The Pakistani star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to document her binge-watch session, posting photos from the final episode along with candid captions.

In one post, Hania shared a shot from the show and wrote simply, “love my life,” hinting at her excitement as she watched the series.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress then shared a screenshot from the final episode titled Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, adding a sarcastic caption that read, “life keeps getting better.”

However, the mood quickly shifted as the emotional weight of the finale set in. In the next story, the actress shared her selfie with hand on her head as tears slipped down her face.

“But why you gotta kill my man, that too so undramatically,” Hania Aamir wrote, referring to Vecna, the villain of the series.

“Also, whatever Eleven but I cried,” she wrote, referring to Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, adding, “What was the meaning of the last 10 years? What was this?”

In the finale, Eleven defeats Vecna and the Mind Flayer, but she stays behind in the Upside Down to close the rift permanently with a final bomb.

Hania Aamir’s emotional reaction comes as no surprise to fans, as she has long been an ardent admirer of Stranger Things.

Back in 2020, she celebrated her 23rd birthday with Stranger Things themed surprise party organised by her then boyfriend and singer Asim Azhar.