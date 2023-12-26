Hania Aamir draws criticism for her Zara Christmas dress

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is being called out by social users for her ‘tone-deaf attitude’ after she sported a dress by Zara for Christmas celebrations.

Amid the Boycott calls for multinational clothing brand Zara, following their latest controversial and insensitive advertising campaign that resembled the destruction in Gaza with the ongoing Israel war, Pakistan’s TV star Hania Aamir was recently spotted wearing a dress from the fashion retailer, leaving her millions of followers on social media upset.

Social users turned to the comments section of her recently shared reel from pre-Christmas celebrations over the weekend, where the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor is seen wearing a red tube dress from Zara, calling her out for using and promoting a brand that supports genocide in Palestine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“Shame on you Hania Amir for not having currentaffairs and reality check of Today’s world . Yet you are considered as most influential lady both in India and Pakistan. SHAME ON YOU,” one of them wrote, while another comment on the post read, “You’re wearing Zara! For someone as chronically online as yourself I would assume you’d know what brands to promote!! #boycotzara.”

“How tone deaf do you have to be to do this? ur definitely not unaware of how zara is a pro israel brand and how it recently mocked the palestinian martyrs in its latest campaign?? yet u bought a dress from zara?? ur choosing to fund the genocide in palestine. ur money is the reason why thousands and thousands of palestinian children are killed,” a third blamed.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

