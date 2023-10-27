27.9 C
Hania Aamir debuts a new look – See picture

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir won social media with her latest picture debuting an all-new look with hair transformation.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, Hania Aamir posted a new mirror selfie of herself, featuring a changed look, with rather longer, darker hair. “Black hair gave me a new personality,” she wrote in the caption of the single picture post and added American singer Billie Eilish’s song ‘Listen Before I Go’ in the background.

The close-up shot from the elevator captured the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor in a grey-coloured, solid t-shirt, with all the focus on her long black hair.

The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following of more than 10 million followers on the social site Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

