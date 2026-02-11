Hania Aamir drops peeks into her ‘married life’ with Bilal Abbas Khan from ‘MZHT’ Set

Hania Aamir has given fans a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse into her on-screen “married life” with Bilal Abbas Khan from the set of her ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the renowned actress shared a carousel of candid moments from the set, playfully captioning the post, “married life kinda okay.”

The photos capture the duo in relaxed, off-camera moments between shoots. In one snap, Hania and Bilal are seen chatting and laughing beside a bed decorated with soft lighting and rose petals, hinting at an intimate scene from the drama. Another picture shows the pair in conversation on set, with filming equipment visible in the background, offering fans a peek into the making of the show.

Hania also shared a solo moment sitting cross-legged on a bed in a cream outfit, smiling as she posed under the warm glow of studio lights. The carousel further included a heartwarming image of the actress hugging her on-screen rival Vardah Aziz, who plays Fariya in the ARY Digital serial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Another outdoor shot featured Hania glowing in a pastel blue outfit as she posed against a leafy backdrop during golden hour.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which airs every Friday and Saturday on ARY Digital, continues to garner attention for its engaging storyline and the chemistry between its lead actors.