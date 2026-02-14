Hania Aamir enjoys wedding-theme birthday with Asim Azhar amid rumors

Hania Aamir made her 29th birthday unforgettable by turning it into a wedding-themed celebration with Asim Azhar, giving fans a fun and viral spectacle.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress went all out, recreating a traditional mayon-style pre-wedding vibe with vibrant yellow decor, festive attire, and full bridal energy.

On Friday, videos of Hania and Asim dancing at the event went viral across social media, fueling speculation about their potential wedding. Later on, Hania herself posted her own vlog on Instagram.

“Chup kai video nai banate Noor, it’s bad manners. My friends highkey too iconic for this birthday,” she captioned the video, referring to the viral clip.

The playful celebration comes amid ongoing rumors about a possible wedding between the two stars. From wedding-inspired decorations to the joyful dance performances, the actress enjoyed her day to the fullest alongside close friends and fellow celebrities.

While the event sparked excitement and speculation online, neither Hania Aamir nor Asim Azhar have confirmed any real-life engagement or romantic plans.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar were previously romantically linked between 2018 and 2020, before going their separate ways.

Asim later got engaged to influencer Merub Ali, though the singer confirmed last year that the engagement had ended.