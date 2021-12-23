Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed come together for ‘Mere Humsafar’

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed’s fans are in for some good news as the duo are coming together for ARY Digital’s upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar‘.

The teaser of the ‘Mere Humsafar‘ was released on YouTube earlier this week, while the actress also shared it on her Instagram account having 4.7 mn followers.

The play will be directed by ‘Neeli Zinda Hai‘ director Qasim Ali Mureed, who has previously worked with Farhan in the much-awaited movie ‘Tich Button’. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

The drama serial will see Hania and Farhan in the lead along with Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad, and Waseem Abbas among others. It will be aired soon on ARY Digital.

Hania has been a part of many hit serials including ‘Ishqiya‘ for which she bagged an award at ARY People’s Choice Awards and ‘Visaal‘, while, Farhan was last seen in ‘Prem Gali‘ alongside Sohai Ali Abro.

