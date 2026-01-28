Hania Aamir feels ‘goosebumps’ watching Aashir Wajahat, Emaad Irfani in Kafeel

Like many of us, Kafeel has also left Hania Aamir with goosebumps after its latest emotionally charged episode.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress shared an emotional reaction to the episode 14 of Kafeel, heaping praise on the performances of Aashir Wajahat and Emaad Irfani.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Hania reposted a clip from the ARY Digital drama where Subuk, played by Aashir Wajahat, stands up for his sister during a tense family sequence, calling the moment deeply moving.

Hania applauded the show’s powerful storytelling and its portrayal of protective, compassionate masculinity.

“Goosebumps. Painfully haunting, yet deeply responsible storytelling. Pakistani television at its finest. This is the kind of masculinity we need. Brothers who protect, not police. Who stand up for their sisters, not against them,” she penned.

The actor also praised Emaad Irfani’s portrayal of Jami as well as Aashir Wajahat for bringing Subuk to life.

“Thank you @bigbangentertainment2.0. Take a bow @emmadirfani @aashirwajahat,” Hania added.

Kafeel- Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Meesam Naqvi – also stars Sanam Saeed, Areeka Haq, Nooray Zeeshan, Hania Ahmed among others.

Hania Aamir is herself receiving widespread praise for her role in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which also stars Bilal Abbas Khan.