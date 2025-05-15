Hania Aamir gifts Yashma Gill a new pet after her cat’s death

Yashma Gill is extremely thankful to her ‘best friend’ and ‘sister’ Hania Aamir, as the A-list actor brought her a new furry friend, after her cat Jojo’s death.

Days after Yashma Gill mourned the death of ‘child and companion’, her pet cat Jojo, her closest friend from showbiz, Hania Aamir, fulfilled her bestie duties, getting the former the cutest little kitten, Ashweria.

Taking to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, Gill expressed her gratitude to the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, as she shared a series of pictures and videos, featuring Ashweria, enjoying its new home, with the actor and her celebrity friends, including Aamir, Rimha Ahmed and Nazish Jahangir among others.

“Losing Jojo felt like losing a part of my own body. I was shattered, devastated, and in complete shock. While the pain may never fully fade, what my best friend, my sister, did to ease the grief reminded me of how truly lucky I am to have such beautiful people in my life,” she wrote in the caption. “She brought light back into my world through the tiny paws of a new soul.”

“Thank you once again, @haniaheheofficial , for saving my heart when it was breaking,” added the ‘Azmaish’ actor and noted for her new pet, “Welcome, Ashweria. I will love you forever, and already your sweet little eyes have carved out a big place in my heart and life.”

“You came into my life in Jojo’s memory and farewell, and that makes it an even bigger responsibility for me to give you nothing but the best of the best. Love you, my lil munchkin,” she concluded.

On the work front, Yashma Gill is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Shikwa’, co-starring Maria Malik, Sami Khan and Asim Mehmood.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir last swept global recognition and acclaim for her portrayal of Sharjeena in the megabuster drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.