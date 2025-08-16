Hania Aamir beats Ana de Armas, Hande Ercel as most beautiful actress

Hania Aamir has surpassed the likes of international beauties Ana de Armas, Hande Ercel and Amber Heard to become the only Pakistani actor on IMDb’s top 10 most beautiful actresses list.

If the global success of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ and Punjabi movie debut, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, opposite superstar Diljit Dosanjh, besides her personal milestones, wasn’t enough to officially call 2025 the year of Hania Aamir, the A-list actor, who is also the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, has just earned herself yet another honour.

Not only is she the only Pakistani actor among IMDb’s top 10 most beautiful actresses in the world, but Aamir managed to bag the 6th spot on the recently unveiled list, ahead of Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas (7th), ‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson (8th), Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard (9th) and Turkish beauty Hande Ercel (10th).

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie tops the list, followed by Hollywood starlet Shailene Woodley, Chinese actor-singer Dilraba Dilmurat and Nancy McDonie, of K-pop girls group Momoland.

Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been ranked 5th on this year’s most beautiful actresses list.