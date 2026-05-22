Hania Aamir joins Saboor, Sajal Aly’s ‘short hair gang’

Hania Amir joins the short hair gang following Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly. She posted her new look on social media.

Taking to her recent Instagram post, Amir posted a short carousel of images with her new look. The album also featured an image of Meryl Streep with her grey pixie hair from Devil Wears Prada, with a text underneath “That’s All”.

She also captioned the album with “psychologically fascinating”. The comment section has been flooded with praise, as one commented, “LOVEEEE ITTTT 😍😍😍”. Make-up artist Babar Zaheer also noted, “Girllllll, you looking ravishing hot beautiful”.Another one also commented, “OMGGGGG WOWW❤️❤️❤️”.

Zoya Nasir also aroused in the actress’s beauty and noted, “Aeyyyyy”. Also, musician Maria Unera noted, “HELLOOOOOOOOOOO”.

One week earlier, Sajal Aly gained traction for suddenly posting her side pose with short hair. Fans were too stunned to see her new look and initially assumed it to be fake and that the actress might be wearing a wig.