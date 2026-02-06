Hania Aamir laughs off illuminati claims after fake dimple and wedding rumors

Hania Aamir has responded with her usual wit and humor after online speculation linked her photos to so-called Illuminati symbolism.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress addressed the claims after fellow actor Mishi Khan questioned certain hand gestures seen in Hania’s pictures, prompting debate across social media.

Rather than engaging seriously with the rumours, Hania chose to laugh them off and urged people not to believe unfounded conspiracy theories.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hania reshared a post from a local news outlet that read, “Why is Hania Aamir making an ‘Illuminati sign’ in every photo? Mishi Khan raised big question.”

Alongside the post, the actress added a lighthearted caption, revealing that her mother had sent her the headline.

Hania later posted a selfie video on her Instagram feed, where she directly addressed fans in a playful tone. Joking about the situation, she asked people to give her a break from the Illuminati rumours, saying she already has enough “issues” to deal with in daily life.

In the video, the star laughed as she listed previous online controversies she has been linked to, including fake wedding cards and rumours about her dimples. She added that her family is already critical of her fashion choices and teased that she simply does not have the energy for any more dramatic theories.

Calling herself a working woman, Hania said she cannot keep up with constant speculation and requested fans not to take such claims seriously.

“Major offend over dimple is nakli,” Hania captioned her video.

Hania Aamir – who is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – has also been in the headlines for her rumored rekindled romance with Asim Azhar and their potential wedding.