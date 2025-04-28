Hania Aamir dropped from Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’: Reports

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir has reportedly been dropped from her first cross-border collaboration, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

Amid the calls to boycott Pakistani artists, following last Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between neighbouring countries, Hania Aamir has been removed from her debut Indian film, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, reported local media.

Reports suggest that the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, who was said to have signed the Indian Punjabi project earlier this year and even wrapped up her schedule for the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer, in the UK last month, is no more a part of horror-comedy threequel and makers are currently on a look for her replacement to reshoot several portions of the film.

Notably, this action came after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following last week’s Pahalgam terror attack.

While the makers are yet to respond to these reports, if they are believed to be true, the development might cause a significant delay in the release of the film, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres this June.

