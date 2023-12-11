21.9 C
Hania Aamir opens up on past relationship, social media trolling

Popular actress Hania Aamir – who has won hearts with her performance in hit serials – opened up on past relationship and handling toxicity directed at her on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv  

The ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘ star, in a podcast, revealed that she still reminisces about the good things in her past relationships and doesn’t regret a second of it.

“I enjoyed every single thing about it; the bad part was meant to happen, I could not do anything about it. There is no regret in my life. I exactly acted the way I wanted to. I did the things as per my thought process or intellect,” she said.

Hania Aamir added that she does what she feels was right.

“A lot of things are quite normal for me, so I post about them. Yes, I have learned that romantic relationships should be protected because they are too fragile. Also, it’s not like the devils or haters are sitting on the other end, they are just your fans who love you and are invested in yourself; they fall apart if a relationship breaks,” she stated.

Hania Aamir, speaking about trolling, stated that she ignores the things haters comment on her posts. She added that she comes to know about negative things about her on the internet from her friends and family.

She said it rarely happens to her now or maybe she doesn’t notice it.

