Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish for her ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ mom Javeria Abbas

Hania Aamir has penned a sweet and emotional birthday wish for her onscreen mother, Javeria Abbas, melting hearts on social media.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to celebrate her Javeria’s special day, calling her “queen” and expressing how much she misses her.

“Happy birthday queen! I love you so much! And I hate that you’re so far away from me. Come back soon please. Major missing <333,” Hania wrote, tagging her Javeria in the post – who played the role of her mother in ARY Digital’s ongoing drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Along with the heartfelt message, Hania shared a series of images that beautifully captured their close bond.

One photo showed the actress planting a sweet kiss on Javeria’s cheek, while another featured a touching scene from their drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. In the still, Hania’s character Ayra could be seen sitting beside her on screen mother, a moment that resonated deeply with fans.

Her story also featured a clip from the drama set where Hania could be seen applying blush to Javeria’s cheeks.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu director Musaddiq Malek also penned a heartiest wish for the iconic actress.

“Happy birthday @juvariaabbasi jia Baji! Thabkyou for saying Yes to MZHT! Thankyou for being the heart of the party! Wishing you the best! meherjaffri can’t tag you mate!,” he sweetly wrote alongside a fun BTS clip.