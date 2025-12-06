Hania Aamir ranks 6th on IMDb’s 2025 Most Beautiful Actresses List

Hania Aamir is officially Pakistan’s beauty queen!

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star has earned global recognition after being ranked 6th on IMDb’s Most Beautiful Actresses in the World 2025 list.

Hania Aamir is the only Pakistani actress to appear among the top 10 alongside international icons like Margot Robbie, Shailene Woodley, Dilraba Dilmurat, Nancy McDonie, Kriti Sanon, Ana de Armas, Emma Watson, Amber Heard and Hande Erçel.

Fans have long admired Hania not just for her stunning looks but also for her relatability.

She previously opened up about her struggles with acne in an Instagram post, showing that beauty comes with its real-life challenges.

“So I have always struggled with mild acne. I always had these bumps on my forehead that just wouldn’t budge! I had gotten used to them. But the journey I’ve been on for a couple of months has been quite a painful one,” Hania wrote in 2019.

She further added, “But it made me wonder… Why is my skin defining me? Who has created these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? Society? Is clear skin beauty? I know that the idea of ​​being ‘perfect’ is appealing to the majority, but you don’t need to be an airbrushed, flawless image to feel beautiful.”