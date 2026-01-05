Hania Aamir reacts as BPL plays Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST

A famous Pakistani star has responded to the viral success of the original soundtrack (OST) from her recent hit drama, which was played at a stadium during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Hania Aamir took to Instagram Stories after a video emerged from a BPL match showing thousands of fans singing along to the OST, “Tera Mera Hai Pyar” (often referred to by the lyric “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu”). Re-sharing the viral clip, the 28-year-old actress wrote, “ilysm [I love you so much].”

This is not the first time the song has received international acclaim. Recently, Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill joined the trend, sharing a video of herself dancing to the track with the caption, “Obsessed.”

The drama’s OST, a collaboration between Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters, has been a massive success, recently dominating Spotify’s top Pakistani music charts.

Directed by Musaddiq Malek, the popular drama stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles, with Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffar, and Meher Jaffri in supporting roles.

Earlier today, Aamir opened up about panic, grief and resilience in a year-end post, saying 2025 gave her “the absolute worst and the absolute best”.

On Sunday, she posted on her official Instagram handle a carousel of 20 images featuring set moments, hangout with friends. She captioned her post with a long paragraph.

In the caption, she wrote, “I genuinely believed I had become strong enough to survive any grief untouched… And then life showed me that I hadn’t. And that discovery changed me”.

She added that 2025 taught her “how fragile confidence can be” and that strength is not always proven until it is tested fully.

Aamir also described the contrast between outward composure and private distress. She mentioned that a person can laugh on set, pose with flowers and appear fine while “your heart races, your chest tightens, and you quietly breathe through a panic no one else sees,” adding that sometimes strength is simply “holding your ground”.