Hania Aamir’s face card is so lethal, even her CNIC photo is serving looks!

Over the weekend, The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star broke the internet after making a dramatic and unexpected change to her social media presence, wiping most of her Instagram feed and replacing her profile picture with a simple CNIC-style photo.

The actor – known for her vibrant online personality and glamorous posts – suddenly shifted her Instagram aesthetic, giving her profile a stripped-down and minimalist look that quickly grabbed attention across social media.

Fans were quick to notice the change and began sharing screenshots, with many reacting to the unusual display picture and cleared feed. Some called the move “relatable” and “funny,” while others speculated whether it signals a new project, personal reset, or a deliberate social media stunt.

Hania Aamir’s Instagram makeover comes hours after she posted a warm tribute to her mother in a post, adding an emotional note for those missing their mothers or navigating grief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms and sending extra love to anyone missing their mother today, grieving one, healing their relationship with her, or being one to themselves these days, and to the people pretending they’re okay today when they’re trying very hard not to cry. Gentle hugs to all of you too. I know today can feel like a lot,” she wrote over a photo with her mom.