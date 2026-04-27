Hania Aamir has shown support for Dananeer Mobeen after she opened up about her struggles with acne and the pressures of maintaining a flawless image online.

Dananeer recently shared a series of unfiltered photos on social media, documenting her skin’s journey from clear to experiencing breakouts and severe acne.

In her post, she spoke candidly about the impact of heavy makeup, harsh lighting, unsuitable treatments, and hormonal changes in her early 20s.

“I know I don’t always look like my filtered photos, but that’s because I’m human. The scrutiny online can be intense, especially for young women in the spotlight. Sometimes we forget that there are real people behind the pictures,” she wrote on Sunday.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress further added, “A little more kindness would go a long way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

In a quiet show of solidarity, Hania Aamir reshared Dananeer’s post on her Instagram Story, amplifying the message without adding commentary.

Hania Amir herself has previously spoken about her own struggles with acne. In 2019, she shared her unfiltered images and opened up about dealing with persistent skin issues.

“So I have always struggled with mild acne. Always had these bumps on my forehead that JUST WOULD NOT BUDGE! I had gotten used to them. But the journey I have been on for a couple of months has been quite a painful one,” she wrote at the time.