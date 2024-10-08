Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh after show-stopping stage moment

Days after joining him on stage during the London show of the Dil-luminati tour, Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir thanked Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh in a heartfelt post.

Pakistan’s very own star performer Hania Aamir, who attended the sold-out London show of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour, at O2 Arena last week, and even joined him on stage upon the special invite of the ‘Naina’ hitmaker, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday night, with some unseen pictures from the outing and a heartfelt gratitude note for the Indian Punjabi singer.

Aamir began with the lyrics of his song “Hona ni mai recover,” and added the Same track, ‘Lover’ – which Dosanjh dedicated to the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star on stage – in her 16-slide carousel post.

“What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart,” she added in the caption of the post. “@diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge (I’ve only one heart. How many times will you win it?). Pyar aur sirf pyar (Love and only love).”

“An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth,” she concluded.

Millions of her followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and gushed over the two superstars sharing the frame.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistani beauty also made it Dosanjh’s official dump of the night on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is currently basking on the success across borders as everyone’s favourite Sharjeena in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, the blockbuster serial marking the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

