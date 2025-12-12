Hania Aamir wins Best Actress for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ at Lux Style Awards

Hania Aamir delivered one of the most celebrated moments of the night as she took home the Best Actress of the Year – Viewers’ Choice award for her performance in the hit ARY Digital drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum at the Lux Style Awards on Thursday, December 11.

The 28-year-old actress was presented the accolade by renowned designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), adding an extra touch of glamour to the evening.

Visibly emotional and radiant on stage, Hania Aamir expressed heartfelt gratitude during her acceptance speech.

“Thank you, thank you so much… this project is so special for me. But firstly, can I please say what an honor it is to be nominated among such talented individuals. These actresses are absolutely amazing, I’m their fan, so it’s an absolute honor,” she began.

Hania went on to say, “When we started working on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, we didn’t know it would become so huge and that everyone would love it so much. Every time you work so hard and viewers across borders appreciate it, it just feels really amazing.”

The actress – who is currently starring Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan – also gushed over her Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star Fahad Mustafa.

“Working with Father Mustafa… he’s absolutely the best. He’s been around for such a long time and for a reason. He’s not just an amazing performer, he’s actually one of the best people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” she added.

Another moment which caught the eyes of fans are when Asim Azhar was seen giving Hania a full standing ovation as she received her award, fuelling the ongoing rumours about rekindling of their romance.

For the starry night, Hania Aamir slayed in an elegant satin gown that fits her like a dream.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a popular 2024 Pakistani drama which gained immense popularity, with its finale being screened in cinemas across Pakistan