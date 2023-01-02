Hania Aamir’s pictures, video with Rabya Kulsoom go viral

Pictures and video of Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom from the sets of the ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ are going viral.

The viral pictures showed the two goofing with each other. The video showed her playfully setting the temperature of the air conditioner.

Hania Aamir, who plays Maheer in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, described Rabya Kulsoom’s character Neelo as talented and smart and knows her way around air conditioning.

It is pertinent to mention that Neelam is the sister of the male protagonist Saad (Wahaj Ali) in the drama.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviya Nauman).

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi.

The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

