Hania Aamir's playful birthday wish for Rimha Ahmed goes viral

Renowned Pakistani star Hania Aamir shared a stylish and chaotic birthday wish for her close friend Rimha Ahmed, who turned 26 this Thursday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle to celebrate the actress, model, and influencer, Hania Aamir posted a playful reel with the caption: “happi birthday rimha.” In the video, Hania and Rimha are seen performing to the global Spanish hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. The energetic clip quickly grabbed the internet’s attention.

Netizens reacted with humour and excitement. One fan joked about Hania’s late-night posting: “Plot twist: these are sleep schedule posts, and Hania’s actually playing with us all. Her sleep schedule is fixed, while ours is ruined. 💀 @haniaheheofficial “Sach?” Another noted their chemistry, commenting, “Besties vibes ❌ couple vibes ✅,” while a third added, “Whyyyyyyy sooooo funnnyyyyy guysss 😙😭🤣.” One follower even requested a tutorial, saying, “@haniaheheofficial mujhy sekha do aise Instagram videos banana please 🥺.”

The “Despacito” reel has climbed the trending charts as celebrities in Pakistan and across the globe continue to embrace the 2017 hit for social media content.

Notably, Rimha Ahmed, born in 2000, rose to prominence through popular projects such as Mayi Ri (2023), Muqaddar Ka Sitara (2023), and most recently, Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain.

Last year, Rimha Ahmed shared pictures on social media wearing a saree, which quickly gained attention.

The actress posted her photos on the photo-sharing app Instagram, where she can be seen in a black and white saree.

As a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, Rimha Ahmed’s photos were liked by many of her fans, but she also faced criticism for wearing an Indian-style saree.

One user commented on the photos, asking, “Why do you like Indian culture so much?” To which the actress responded, “There’s nothing wrong with it.”