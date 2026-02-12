Hania Amir recalls Asim Azhar during an interview

Hania Amir has drawn social media attention after teasing Asim Azhar’s name in a recent public appearance.

At a recent event, Aamir was asked to name her favourite singer. Smiling, she responded humorously, “Do you want me to say Asim Azhar’s name?” The brief comment prompted laughter from the audience and quickly circulated across social media platforms, where users shared clips and reactions.

Aamir has previously responded to speculation about her personal life in a light-hearted manner, often engaging with fans’ questions on Instagram without directly addressing rumours.

Her latest remark has further fuelled online discussion about her equation with Azhar, though both artists have remained publicly silent on the nature of their current relationship.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with fans and commentators offering varied reactions.

The two entertainers, who were previously in a relationship before parting ways several years ago, have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal lives.

After his split from Aamir, Azhar became engaged to actress Merub Ali, though the engagement ended three years later. Recent rumours have suggested the possibility of renewed closeness between Aamir and Azhar, though neither has publicly confirmed such claims.