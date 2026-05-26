Hania Amir flaunts new short haircut in viral social media post

In the recent Instagram post, Hania Amir flaunts her new haircut in a black chic outfit.

In the recent Instagram post, she posted an assorted carousel of images and short reels in which she is seen in the first reel, standing in front of the mirror and admiring her look. She also posted her whole outfit check-in several different reels in the post. She gave a caption to the post, “sauce”.

The comment section has been flooded with fans admiring her short hairstyle. One commented, “ok who is she?” In another comment, a fan noted, “She looks stunning and beautiful, modern and sexy, what’s wrong with that ? Let women live, Pakistani mard”.

One also commented under the post, “Jaw is on the FLOOOORRRRRR”. One also, falling for her look noted, “Every haircut looks like it was made just for you, literally”. Saheefa Jabbar also chipped in with her emoji to express her admiration, “❤️❤️❤️”.