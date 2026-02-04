Hania Amir puts up a cryptic statement on social media

Hania Amir puts up a cryptic statement on her Instagram story.

In the recent Instagram story, Hania Amir stated, “birthday bhi usi month mai aata hai jis month ko adhi dunya hate karti hai” ( birthday arrives in the month, which is hated by most). In a small caption, she mentioned “mein excited hun”. (But I’m excited).

The Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum actress recognised that because of Valentine’s Day on February 14, the entire month is hated by most of the Muslim community around the world.

Currently, her drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been trending due to her outstanding performances.

Hania has worked in many popular dramas like Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, Ishqiya, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.