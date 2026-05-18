Hania Amir shares her instagram travel dump

Hania Amir shares a carousel of images, including the childhood image of singer Asim Azhar.

In the latest Instagram post, Hania Amir posted a random photo dump; most of the images feature her traveling days. The album also includes the childhood frame of Pakistani singer Asim Azhar. In the caption of the post noted, “if I were a man, this would be cinema”.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip The comment section was flooded with comments cheering her with a bundle of support and love. In the comments, actress Rimha Khan noted, “Love youuuu hanooo💗😚”. One also commented, “15th slide”. Another identified Hania’s stolen bag in the 10th slide.

Earlier, the Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum artist changed her Instagram DP to a simple CNIC-style photo, which instantly gained traction.