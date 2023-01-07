Hanif Raja gets emotional while recalling wife’s cancer battle

Famous comedian and host Hanif Raja recalled how he and his family dealt with life when his late wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Hanif Raja came to the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir with daughter Inshara, son Ahmad and daughter-in-law Hani. He opened up about what they went through when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

The celebrity said his wife battled the disease for six years and died on the 27th Ramazan in 2018. He added he did not talk about his wife’s condition as people would think he was asking for charity.

Hanif Raja called his wife a brave woman who kept him strong when he used to feel sad and took care of her children. He said his wife, despite being a cancer patient, used to cook food for the children before going for chemotherapy.

His children said their mother did not keep them in the dark about her disease so they would be mentally ready for her death.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmed married Hani in October last year in the presence of friends, close ones and celebrities. Hanif Raja said his son broke into tears while remembering his mother day on his wedding day.

