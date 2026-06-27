Hannah Brown credits GLP-1 for PMOS relief

In a recent appearance on the SheMD podcast, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown opened up about her journey with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) and disclosed that she was prescribed a GLP-1 medication to treat the condition.

Hannah Brown recalled a conversation with co-host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, saying, ‘You had discussed me going on a GLP-1. We talked about the weight gain that I was having.’ She added, ‘I was obviously really bloated. I was not having my period. You know, it would be every three months—maybe I would have one for two days and then that would be it.’

Brown noted that Dr. Aliabadi introduced her to the treatment, stating, ‘You were the first to tell me even what a GLP-1 was and how it could help with my insulin resistance.’

According to the Cleveland Clinic, GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro aid in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity. ‘You put me on one of those, and I will say it changed my life,’ Hannah Brown shared. ‘Since taking it, I have had a period every 30 days, and I have no bloating.’

She expressed how much better she feels overall: ‘I literally felt like a new human—not just because it stabilized me and stopped me from continuing to gain weight, but I could tell a difference in how I felt being supported on that with all the other symptoms I had. I know some people have a lot of bad things to say about GLP-1s, but it changed my life.’