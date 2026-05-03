Hannah Einbinder Sparks Controversy with Palestinian Jersey in HBO's "Hacks"

Hannah Einbinder, star of the Emmy Award-winning HBO comedy series “Hacks,” has sparked controversy with her latest fashion statement.

In a recent episode, Einbinder’s character Ava Daniels wore a jersey from Lajee Celtic Club, a Palestinian football club based in the Aida Refugee Camp near Bethlehem. The jersey features the Palestinian flag on the sleeve, drawing attention from viewers and social media users.

Einbinder, who is Jewish, has been vocal about her support for Palestinian causes.

She previously concluded an Emmy acceptance speech with the phrase “Free Palestine,” stating it was her “obligation as a Jewish person” to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel.

Her actions have garnered both praise and criticism, with some accusing her of being anti-Israel.

Lajee Celtic Club, originally known as Aida Celtic, was established to provide sports programs and community activities for youth in the Aida Refugee Camp.

The club has gained international visibility, with notable figures like French football legend Eric Cantona showing support.