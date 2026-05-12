Hannah Harper Crowned American Idol Season 24 Winner, Defeating Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson

Hannah Harper, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom from Missouri, has been crowned the winner of American Idol Season 24, beating out fellow finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson in a thrilling finale.

Harper’s powerful voice and heartfelt performances earned her the top spot, with judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan praising her talent and dedication.

Harper’s journey on the show was marked by her emotional performances, including her original song “String Cheese,” which she wrote about her struggles with postpartum depression.

The song resonated with moms across the country, earning her widespread support and propelling her to the top.

Key Highlights from the Finale:

Hannah’s Winning Performance: Harper sang Chris Tomlin’s “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” in tears, with fellow contestants joining her onstage.

Jordan McCullough’s Runner-Up Finish: McCullough, a worship director from Tennessee, impressed with his soulful performances, including “Dear God” by Smokie Norful.

Keyla Richardson’s Third-Place Finish: Richardson, a gospel singer from Florida, wowed with her powerful vocals and emotional performances.

Harper’s win comes with a prize package worth $250,000, although the amount is paid in installments and reduced by taxes and deductions. Her victory marks a new chapter in her music career, with fans eagerly awaiting her debut album.