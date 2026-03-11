Hannah Montana: Disney+ releases first trailer

Disney released the first trailer of the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. The singer will make their debut on Disney+.

In the recent Disney+ announcements, the first trailer for its upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special was released on March 24.

The trailer was captioned with words, “Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20”.

The trailer featured the first time seen Miley performing as Hannah Montana in 15 years. It started with pop star donning Hannah’s signature blonde wig and sequins, stepping onto the sitcom’s iconic set of the Stewart family’s kitchen and living room.

“I’m already getting emotional,” Miley says as she takes in the recreation of the set all by herself. We also see a snippet of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper interviewing Miley. “This show defined a generation,” Cooper says, before the trailer cuts to a new clip of Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, dancing in front of the Stewart family’s iconic green couch.

Miley was also seen with her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, looking through a scrapbook in a recreation of Hannah’s iconic closet, which is filled to the brim with Y2K fashions. She then noted the importance of the Hannah Montana fans. “This anniversary is for them, it’s for us. This feels like home to me,” she says in the trailer.

There’s also a short clip of Miley onstage as Hannah with a band as confetti falls, blowing a kiss out to the crowd.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Miley said in a press release back in February.