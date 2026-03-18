Hannah Montana returns: Disney+ releases new trailer

Disney released another trailer teasing the 20th anniversary special event on March 24th.

On Tuesday, the trailer showed a very Miley Cyrus as her iconic character Hannah Montana driving through the hills to the special’s set. “It’s good to be home!” she says before heading inside. Cue “The Best of Both Worlds”!

Complete with montages and a heavy dose of nostalgia, the trailer is giving fans a closer look at what the anniversary special has in store. A preview of “Call Her Daddy” star Alex Cooper hosting was on display, as was an emotional performance by Cyrus of her 2009 hit “The Climb.”

The singer also shared an emotional moment with her mom, Tish Cyrus. “I’ve loved being Hannah, and I’ve loved being Miley Cyrus,” said Cyrus. “You’ve really taught me how to be who I am.”

Billy Ray Cyrus made an appearance in the trailer, who, in addition to being Cyrus’ real-life father, played Hannah’s dad Robby on the series. The two shared an embrace in what looks like the set (or a recreation) of Hannah’s iconic Malibu home.

“We have so many shared memories. We actually grew up together,” says Cyrus onstage. “I loved being Hannah then, I’m so living for it now,” Cyrus said to the crowd.

“Hannah Montana” first premiered in 2006, running for four seasons until 2011. The show, which followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living in Malibu, Calif., who doubles as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana, was a major hit with kids and tweens. It even spawned a film, “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” which was released in theatres in April 2009 during the show’s third season.