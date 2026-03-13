Hannah Waddingham seen hand-in-hand with spine surgeon

Hannah Waddingham and spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary were seen holding hands as they arrived for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday. The pair appeared in high spirits, smiling broadly as they joined a star-studded crowd for the prestigious racing event.

The outing marks the first time the actress has been seen with Beresford-Cleary. Waddingham has previously been candid about her single life, admitting in 2024 that she had not been on a date in years. For the occasion, she opted for a chic Holland Cooper plaid suit, while Beresford-Cleary complemented her look in a similar plaid style. Other notable guests in attendance included Elizabeth Hurley, Tommy Fury, Nick Knowles, and Mary Berry.

Nick Beresford-Cleary is a consultant spine surgeon at King Edward VII’s Hospital and the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where he specializes in elective and emergency spinal procedures. Interestingly, he began his professional career in mechanical engineering before pursuing a medical degree at Edinburgh University.

Waddingham’s last high-profile relationship was with Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto. The former couple was together for over a decade and shared a daughter before their eventual split. Since then, the singer and actress has maintained that she has rigorous standards for any potential partner.

Speaking on the Rule Breakers podcast, Waddingham told host Michelle Visage that she prioritizes positivity and charisma over stereotypical good looks. She described her ideal partner as someone who is supportive and authentic, emphasizing that at age 50, she is unwilling to settle for anything less than a “fabulous” and charismatic soul.