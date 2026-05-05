Cape Verde: A travel influencer stranded aboard a luxury expedition cruise, MV Hondius, has offered a rare glimpse into life on a ship gripped by a suspected Hantavirus outbreak, as uncertainty deepens for passengers stuck off the coast of Cape Verde.

The vessel, MV Hondius, remains anchored near Cape Verde without permission to disembark, leaving around 150 passengers and crew—including more than 20 British nationals—confined on board as health concerns mount.

Among them is Boston-based travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, who has been documenting the situation from inside the ship. He described an atmosphere marked less by panic and more by unease—people waiting, watching, and trying to make sense of a situation that keeps shifting without clear answers. For many on board, the hardest part isn’t just the illness itself, but the lack of clarity about what comes next.

The suspected Hantavirus outbreak has already claimed three lives linked to the voyage. The first reported case involved an elderly passenger who developed symptoms before the situation escalated. His wife later fell ill and died after being transferred to South Africa, while another passenger remains in intensive care. Health officials have confirmed at least one case of Hantavirus, with several others still under investigation.

Back on the ship, conditions have become increasingly strained. Supplies are holding for now, but concerns are growing about medical access and the ability to manage further حالات if more passengers fall ill. Crew members have been instructed to enforce precautionary measures, including masks, distancing, and limiting contact, as the risk from Hantavirus continues to be assessed.

Authorities in Cape Verde have yet to grant permission for passengers to come ashore, even as local health teams have boarded the vessel to evaluate symptomatic individuals. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, is exploring alternatives, including diverting to the Canary Islands if clearance from Cape Verde does not come through.

Passengers say communication from the company has been limited, adding to the sense of isolation. Some have managed to stay in touch with families back home, but many are relying on sporadic updates and word of mouth as the situation evolves.

The World Health Organization has classified the situation as a public health event and is working with national authorities to assess the risks posed by Hantavirus and coordinate medical responses. Meanwhile, South African health officials are conducting contact tracing linked to earlier cases connected to the voyage.

For those still aboard near Cape Verde, daily life has narrowed to waiting—waiting for permission to disembark, waiting for clearer information, and above all, waiting for a safe route home as concerns over Hantavirus continue to linger over the ship.