Faisalabad cop blamed for harassing girl after couple held for ‘objectionable acts’

FAISALABAD: A police constable in Faisalabad is blamed for allegedly harassing a girl after what a police report said the couple was arrested over objectionable activities, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

A police report into the incident sent to the top police official highlighted the role of four police constables Asif, Ali Raza, Abdul Mannan and Imran from Mansoorabad police station, and three volunteers named Imran, Rizwan and Mazhar in the entire episode.

The report said that a citizen identified as Waseem went to Canal Road with a girl on September 09 where they were spotted by a team of volunteers, working at the behest of the said cops, in objectionable condition.

The couple was later taken to the police station by the four cops, where they were later released in exchange for Rs10,000 and an iPad.

The report also stated that Constable Abdul Manan also harassed the girl for three hours during the couple’s presence at the police station. “The four cops are part of a team formed by SHO Mansoorabad and had been involved in such acts previously,” it said.

Incidents of cops harassing girls have been reported previously and the policemen alleged to have harassed a female university student in a Lahore hotel previously have been arrested.

The prime suspect Sub-Inspector Arshad Bhatti whom the victim named in her video on harassment after the alleged incident took place, and the chowki in-charge Tariq for his alleged negligence both have been booked by the police.

In a video message recorded by the victim herself, it was alleged that policemen had barged in her room in the middle of the night and harassed her while she claimed that the prime suspect Arshad even coerced her to go out with him.