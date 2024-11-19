Harbhajan reveals Sidhu’s crush on Karisma Kapoor

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu had a crush on Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor in the late 1990s.

In the recent episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Kapil Sharma welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh along with their wives, Navjot Kaur Sidhu and Geeta Basra respectively on his Netflix program.

Though there were numerous light-hearted jests regarding Archana Puran Singh filling in for Sidhu’s guest spot, a significant disclosure about Sidhu’s early cricketing years was also made.

An unseen clip from the episode, which was posted on Kapil Sharma’s YouTube channel, features Kapil asking, “The bond between cricketers and the film industry has always been strong (referring to Harbhajan and Geeta’s marriage). Why was it that you never developed a crush on anyone?,” the host asked Sidhu.

Harbhajan then took the lead in the discussion, sharing, “We were in Pune for a match when Karishma Kapoor’s song ‘Sundra Sundra’ was newly released. After a boundary, he got up and said to Sandeep Sharma, ‘Bete, Lolo is truly beautiful!’ Paaji was quite fond of Karishma (Karisma) Kapoor.”

Sidhu confessed that he indeed liked Karisma Kapoor, stating, “Fine, I admit it, okay?” The conversation escalated further when his wife chimed in, “Madhuri Dixit was also on your list (You liked Madhuri Dixit too). He would tease me by mentioning her name.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu has had a multifaceted career in the public eye and has taken on various roles – ranging from a cricketer, commentator, and TV show guest/host to ultimately becoming a politician. Much like an adventurous batsman, his political journey appears to be anything but monotonous.