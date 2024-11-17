Navjot Singh Sidhu sets condition for return to Kapil Sharma’s show

Indian cricketer-turned-TV host and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has set a surprising condition to make a return to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’

Sindh appeared in the recent episode of comedian Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show as a guest, and the host of the show requested that he return as a permanent guest.

However, Navjot Singh Sidhu left everyone surprised by saying that he would come back only if Archana Puran Singh joined him at his seat.

During the previous episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show, the former Indian cricketer lauded the Netflix show, comparing it to a bouquet.

“God created it, it’s a bouquet. It’s got a wonderful fragrance, and every flower has a unique fragrance. Before I die, I wish to see all these flowers together again, along with Archana. I really do,” Sidhu said on the show.

Responding to his comments, Kapil Sharma said, “All the flowers you mentioned are here except for our flower pot. You are our flower pot. You should return next season.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, reiterated that he would return only if Archana Puran Singh remained a part of the show. “I will come back when she is sitting next to me.”

It is worth mentioning here that the former Indian cricketer was the permanent guest on two of the latter’s TV programmes, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, before his sudden departure from the ongoing show in 2019.

At the time, the exit was speculated to be due to his controversial remarks on the Pulwama attacks, which Sidhu neither confirmed nor denied in his new interview.

Speaking on a podcast, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart.”

“I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate,” he said. “His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius.”