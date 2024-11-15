Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence on his exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Indian cricketer-turned-TV host and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is all set to reunite with comedian Kapil Sharma, revealed why he left his comedy talk show all of a sudden in 2019.

For the unversed, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently appeared as a guest on the upcoming episode of Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, was the permanent guest on two of the latter’s TV programs, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, before his sudden departure from the ongoing show in 2019.

At the time, the exit was speculated to be due to his controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attacks, which Sidhu neither confirmed nor denied in his new interview.