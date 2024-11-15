Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence on his exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Indian cricketer-turned-TV host and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is all set to reunite with comedian Kapil Sharma, revealed why he left his comedy talk show all of a sudden in 2019.
For the unversed, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently appeared as a guest on the upcoming episode of Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, was the permanent guest on two of the latter’s TV programs, ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, before his sudden departure from the ongoing show in 2019.
At the time, the exit was speculated to be due to his controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attacks, which Sidhu neither confirmed nor denied in his new interview.
Speaking on a podcast, he said, “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart.”
“I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate,” he wished. “His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the veteran referred the bouquet to the other members of the show who left, including Upasana Singh, Ali Asgar and Sumona Chakravarti among others.
Further speaking about Sharma, Sidhu recalled, “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery; he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over. I said ‘Guys, he’s a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don’t have a genius like him.'”
“Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do,” he added.
The next episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2, featuring Navjot Sigh Sidhu with his wife, along with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actor-wife Geeta Basra, will premiere on Netflix tomorrow.