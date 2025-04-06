web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 7, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pedro Pascal explains how ‘The Last of Us’ role puts him In unhealthy mindset

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pedro Pascal has opened up about how playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us affects him emotionally, revealing that the role often places him in an “unhealthy mindset.”

As the series The Last of Us returns for its second season on April 13, the Golden Globe nominee shared his personal experience of the emotional toll the role takes on him.

Speaking to People, Pedro Pascal explained that portraying the post-apocalyptic smuggler has a deep emotional impact on him.

“It’s this experience, more than any I’ve had,” he said. “It’s hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel.”

Pedro Pascal added that the emotional weight of the character often leaves him feeling deeply connected to Joel’s struggles, which he admits is “not very healthy.”

Pedro Pascal’s raw honesty about his experience on The Last of Us reflects just how much the role consumes him.

Pedro Pascal continued to discuss how he relates to Joel’s fiercely protective nature, especially after the dramatic events of Season 1.

“I think that storytelling is cathartic in so many ways, always has been,” he said, adding that it’s a way for people to testify to life and the human experience. However, Pascal emphasised that the emotional strain of the character is something he can’t easily shake off.

Read More: The Last of Us season 2 drops new trailer and cast list

In a recent event, The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey also touched on the evolving relationship between Ellie and Joel.

She mentioned that there’s “definitely some doubt” between the two characters in the upcoming season, hinting at further emotional challenges ahead. Ramsey also noted the emotional difficulty of her role, saying it gets “sadder and more cold” as the story progresses.

As series delves deeper into its second season, it seems that both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will continue to navigate the emotional complexity of their characters, with Pascal’s intense connection to Joel’s pain serving as a central theme of the show.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.