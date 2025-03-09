The Last of Us season 2 drops new trailer and cast list

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is getting closer to its premiere, with a brand-new trailer and an expanded cast featuring exciting new faces.

Fans of The Last of Us season 2 can expect fresh characters and deeper storylines as the live-action adaptation brings the game’s world to life.

With the show returning on April 13, anticipation is high for how season 2 will expand the universe.

The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows Pedro Pascal return back as Joel, and Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie, continuing their powerful performances from season 1.

Alongside them, new actors have been confirmed, including Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna.

These stars will take on a mix of familiar roles from the game and brand-new characters created for The Last of Us season 2.

Pantoliano will play Eugene, a minor character in the game who will now have a bigger role in the series. Showrunner Neil Druckmann shared that Eugene’s expanded story will add depth to Joel and Ellie’s journey, similar to how Bill’s character was developed in season 1.

Meanwhile, Burke will take on the role of Seth, the bar owner known for his tense moment with Ellie. Lamanna will portray Kat, Ellie’s ex-girlfriend, while Ubach, Ahlers, and Park will bring new characters named Hanrahan, Burton, and Elise Park to the screen.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined by a stellar lineup, including Isabela Merced as Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. With such a strong cast, The Last of Us Season 2 is shaping up to be an intense and emotional continuation of the story.

The showrunners have hinted that The Last of Us Season 2 will only be the beginning of The Last of Us Part II’s adaptation, as they plan to spread the story across multiple seasons.

Fans can also expect darker and more brutal moments, including cut content from the game that will now be shown in live-action.