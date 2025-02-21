The Last Of Us season 2 release date announced

The much-anticipated second season of HBO’s hit series The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, now has an official release date: April 13, 2025.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey, as they continue their survival journey in a post-apocalyptic United States.

The show, based on the popular PlayStation video game, follows the story of the first game in its first season.

In season two of The Last of Us, the plot will dive into the events of the second game, bringing with it a significant time jump of five years.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will face even more danger as they battle through new challenges, including hordes of zombies.

New cast members joining the series this season include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse.

Other new faces include Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

Catherine O’Hara will also make a guest appearance in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Additionally, Jeffrey Wright will return to reprise his role as Issac, a ruthless leader from The Last Of Us Part 2, heading the Washington Liberation, a faction based in Seattle.

With the show’s return, viewers can expect even more thrilling, emotional, and action-packed moments from the series, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey leading the charge once again.