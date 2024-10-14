‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ star Atul Parchure dies at 57

Veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure, best known for “The Kapil Sharma Show,” has died at 57 after battling cancer for years.

Indian media outlet India Today, while quoting sources close to the actor’s family, confirmed the death of the actor without revealing the cause of his death.

Atul Parchure was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, however, he made a full recovery.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Instagram to extend condolence in Marathi to the family of Atul Parchure.

“Premature exit of a clever actor: Someone who makes the audience laugh out loud and sometimes makes tears in the eyes. The untimely demise of ever-introspective class actor Atul Parchure is painful. Atul Parchure has shown his glorious acting career from Balarangbhumi. He made a unique impression in all three fields of drama, film and series,” the translation of his statement reads.

Indian actor Supriya Pilgaonkar also paid her last respects to the Marathi actor in a post.

“Dear friend you shouldn’t have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family,” she wrote.

Atul Parchure was famed for featuring in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and also starred in several Marathi films along with Bollywood movies opposite actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.

He has appeared in movies such as “Navra Mazha Navsacha,” “Salaam-E-Ishq,” “Partner,” “All the Best,” “Khatta Meetha,” “Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap,” and “Brave Heart.”