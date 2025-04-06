‘Stree’ makers’ comment on Shraddha Kapoor irks actor’s fans

The makers of the blockbuster ‘Stree’ franchise copped heat from Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s fans over their comment on her laughter.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The first part of the horror-comedy franchise was released in 2018 and became an instant hit, leading the makers to announce a sequel to the movie.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe, scored the biggest opening of 2024, earning INR400 crores in its worldwide ticket sales in the first week of release.

The film sees Shraddha Kapoor returning in her titular character to save Chanderi from Sarkata.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan discussed the casting process for Shraddha Kapoor in the horror-comedy film.

Read more: Is the ‘Stree 3’ script ready?

“Shraddha ki casting (credit) puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi (The credit for Shraddha’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was on a flight with Shraddha, and he had met her),” the filmmaker said.

Amar Kaushik added, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai, sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso (So, he told me Amar she laughs like a Stree. She laughs like a witch, sorry Shraddha. So, he said something like that. I don’t remember he said witch or something else. I am not sure. So, when I met Shraddha, the first thing I told her was to laugh).”

The comment, however, did not sit well with the Bollywood actor’s fans who termed it as ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’.

A fan wrote on X, “Whether you’re a fan of Shraddha or not, but this is utter disgusting and disrespectful to speak about your leading lady at a public forum as a director, shame.”

“These misogynist men are never going to appreciate her work or her acting but see this is how they talk!!!!” another wrote.

“Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you’ve forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you’re all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you’re mocking her? Not cool. Show some respect to the talent that brings you success,” a third fan stated.