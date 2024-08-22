Is the ‘Stree 3’ script ready?

Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, aka Bittu and Jana of the ‘Stree’ series, gave a major update on ‘Stree 3’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Abhishek Banerjee, who essays Jana in Dinesh Vijan’s supernatural universe, and is the link between multiple films of the franchise, hinted that the fans of their horror-comedy films might not have to wait for another six years, for the threequel of ‘Stree’.

Banerjee teased that parts of the script are ready, while, his co-star Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) confirmed that the frame of ‘Stree 3’ was prepared long ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

“Some parts of the script are already written. It is going to be a big epic saga, and as an actor, I am dying to be back on that set,” Banerjee told the publication.

Khurana mentioned that the frame is ready and they are just waiting for director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan to provide more details about the third instalment.

Also Read: ‘Stree 2’ director addresses Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in sequel

Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last week, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’. The title earned INR400 crores in its worldwide ticket sales in the first week of release.

Shraddha Kapoor reprised her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.