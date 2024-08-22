‘Stree 2’ director addresses Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in sequel

Bollywood director Amar Kaushik of the latest blockbuster ‘Stree 2’ broke his silence on the limited screen time of lead actor Shraddha Kapoor in the sequel.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

While ‘Stree 2’ has smashed the Box Office records and fans loved the A-list actor Shraddha Kapoor back in her titular character, some viewers criticized the makers, for giving less screen time to the lead actor of the film.

However, director Amar Kaushik has now addressed the criticism, defending his creative decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

In response to a question regarding actor Aparshakti Khurana, aka Bittu’s lesser scenes in the second half of the movie, he said, “Yes, a lot of people told me but that’s how the character was. If you see, even Abhishek Banerjee comes 40 minutes into the film. With Aparshakti, it was vice versa.”

“Until he got hypnotised or possessed by Sarkata, he was fully there in the madness. After that, he became someone else. It was the demand of the script,” elaborated the director. “We write what is required. We don’t think, ‘Yeh actor bura maan jaayega, yeh role bada hai, yeh role chota hai’ (That this actor would feel bad, this role is short or long). For us, the Bible is the script and things have to be organic. My producer also has given me freedom in this regard.”

Kaushik added, “Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. Lekin agar Shraddha zyada dikhti, toh jis tarah ki entry ki usne, uska impact nahin hota (If we had added more scenes featuring Shraddha, then her entry would not have had the impact that it had now).”

Also Read: Who is Sarkata? Meet the actor behind the headless ghost in ‘Stree’!

Notably, ‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the movie.

The film opened in theatres last week, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’, and is currently inching closer to the 400-crore club.