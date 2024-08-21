Who is Sarkata? Meet the actor behind the headless ghost in ‘Stree 2’!

If you ever believed that the newest villain in Dinesh Vijan’s supernatural universe, the spooky 7-feet-tall ghost Sarkata, in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ was a CGI-created character, then it might be good for you to know that you are mistaken!

The main villain of ‘Stree 2’, Sarkata, who locked horns with Shraddha Kapoor’s titular Stree in Amar Kaushik’s sequel, is actually essayed by a real man – the 7 foot 6 inches tall guy, Sunil Kumar from Jammu, India, who happens to be a police constable by profession, and is famously known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’.

Moreover, Sunil Kumar is a professional wrestler with the ring name, The Great Angaar.

Speaking about his casting, the director of the film said in a new interview, “The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such a height and he fit the bill.”

“We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was generated through CGI,” he disclosed.

As for ‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the movie.

The film opened in theatres last week, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.