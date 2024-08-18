Stree 2: How much Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao charged for the horror comedy

Bollywood’s latest horror comedy “Stree 2” starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao became an instant hit soon after its release on India’s Independence Day.

Having grossed over INR1.63 billion in India and an additional INR250 million overseas within three days of release, the movie is anticipated to surpass the INR2 billion global mark by Sunday.

‘Stree 2’ sees Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their roles from the first movie released in 2018.

Now, Indian media outlets have revealed the two stars’ reported paycheck and the difference between their fee for the movie.

According to reports, Rajkummar Rao charged INR60 million for ‘Stree 2’, followed by Shraddha Kapoor who took home INR50 million to star in the movie.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi reportedly received a fee of INR30 million, Aparshakti Khurana was paid around INR7 million while Abhishek Banerjee received INR5.5 million for ‘Stree 2’.

A few reports claimed that Varun Dhawan charged INR20 million for his cameo as Bhediya in the movie.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ tells the story of a villain named Sarkata Bhoot who terrorises the people of Chanderi.

The movie takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with horror and comedy as the townspeople approach “Stree” for help in defeating the supernatural villain.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar also made a surprise cameo in the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor, in a recent media talk, discussed the movie and her decision to take on roles such as the one in “Stree”.

“I want to do films that make me feel like I haven’t done this before. Films like Stree are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression,” she said.