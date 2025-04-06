‘Neighborhood Watch’ trailer reveals a gripping thriller Starring Jack Quaid & Jeffrey Morgan

Jack Quaid, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Kim Fernandez star in the thrilling new film Neighborhood Watch, set to hit theatres and VOD on April 25th, 2025.

Directed by Duncan Skiles, known for his work on The Clovehitch Killer, this upbeat suburban thriller follows the gripping story of Simon, played by Jack Quaid, a young man who believes he has witnessed an abduction.

When the police dismiss his claims, Simon (Jack Quaid) reluctantly turns to his next-door neighbour, Ed, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Ed (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a bitter retired security guard, becomes an unlikely ally as they both delve into the mystery of a missing woman.

As the two men uncover dark secrets surrounding the disappearance, they are forced to confront their own troubled pasts in the Neighborhood Watch.

Jack Quaid’s portrayal of Simon is powerful, capturing the character’s struggles with mental illness, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan brings his signature intensity to the role of Ed, a man haunted by his own demons in the Neighborhood Watch.

The chemistry between Quaid and Morgan creates a compelling dynamic, making Neighborhood Watch a must-see.

Neighborhood Watch blends elements of a classic buddy comedy with a suspenseful thriller, reminding audiences of films like Midnight Run.

With its intriguing storyline and strong performances, including Kim Fernandez’s pivotal role, this film is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

A day earlier, Disney finally revealed the first look at Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto with a brand-new trailer and poster.

Tron: Ares will hit cinemas in the UK on 10th October, continuing the story after Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010).

The film stars Jared Leto as Ares, a powerful Program who crosses over from the digital world into the real one.

This marks the first meeting between humans and artificial intelligence in the franchise.