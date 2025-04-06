web analytics
Monday, April 7, 2025
Hina Tariq uplifts fans’ spirits with inspirational Instagram post

TOP NEWS

Pakistani actress Hina Tariq, best known for TV serial ‘Naqaab,’ took to Instagram on Sunday to share an inspirational message with her fans.

The actress shared heartfelt pictures on her Instagram account, with a caption that emphasised the importance of self-awareness.

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” Hina Tariq wrote in the caption of her post.

Fans flooded the comments section to shower love on the Pakistani actress for her elegance and refreshing look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hina Tariq🇵🇰 (@_hinatariq)

On the work front, Hina Tariq recently featured in ‘Naqaab’ alongside Ghana Ali, Humayoun Ashraf and Ahmed Rafique.

Read more: Hina Tariq drops BTS pictures from sets of ‘Naqaab’

The supporting cast of the play features Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The drama serial is written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helms the direction. Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment co-produce the project.

In an earlier appearance on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Hina Tariq opened up on her career journey in showbiz to finally starring in dramas.

In a candid confession, the Pakistani actress shared, “It just happened. There’s no backstory to it.”

The ‘Naqaab’ star continued, “I’ve always wanted to watch myself on screen and to know if people would like to see me or not.”

When asked if she has a family member in the showbiz, Hina Tariq maintained, “No, I’m the first one. It did take me some time to get permission from my family – almost a year – but everyone is very happy and supportive now.”

