Hina Tariq drops BTS pictures from sets of ‘Naqaab’

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq treated her thousands of Instagram followers with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Naqaab’.

Rising actor Hina Tariq turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a bunch of BTS images from the sets of ‘Naqaab’, to introduce her character of Emaan from the new drama.

“I hope u’ll love EMAAN,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with a red heart emoji and added the song ‘Sajdaa’ from the Bollywood movie ‘My Name is Khan’ to the post.

Thousands of her fans liked the picture post and dropped praising comments for both Tariq and her character Emaan.

Besides Hina Tariq, the daily serial stars Ali Ansari, Humayoun Ashraf and Ghana Ali. The supporting cast of the play features Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The drama serial is written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helms the direction. Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment co-produce the project.

‘Naqaab’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.